Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 404,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,973,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,967.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.82% and a negative net margin of 250.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing small molecule drugs across a range of therapeutic areas. The Company has three primary investigational clinical programs: etrasimod (APD334) in Phase II evaluation for ulcerative colitis, APD371 entering Phase II evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn’s disease, and ralinepag (APD811) in Phase II evaluation for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

