Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Share Price

Media headlines about Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ares Commercial Real Estate earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2184253934772 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE ACRE opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.20, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.62. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $156,648.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

