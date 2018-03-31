Argus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Argus has a market cap of $12,051.00 and $127.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argus has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00578141 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006106 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000590 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00089211 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Argus

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

