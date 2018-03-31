Armadale Capital (ACP) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

ACP stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Armadale Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.67 ($0.04).

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc is a diversified investing company. The Company focuses on natural resource projects in Africa. The Company holds interest in the Mpokoto Gold Project, which is located in the western part of the Katanga Province approximately 250 kilometers west of Kolwezi in the south west of the Democratic Republic of Congo and approximately 25 kilometers from the Zambian border.

