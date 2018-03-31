Insider Selling: Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Director Sells $360,340.00 in Stock

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $360,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ARRY stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,388.63, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.80. Array Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 107.79% and a negative net margin of 98.51%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Array Biopharma’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARRY. BidaskClub upgraded Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Array Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Array Biopharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Director Sells $360,340.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/array-biopharma-inc-arry-director-sells-360340-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.