ArtByte Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $15,709.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.01677140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007826 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015536 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022235 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artists can receive and spend (cash in) ArtByte , just as you would cash-in airline mileage points or credit card bonus points. This provides real financial support for their careers. Additionally artists gain increased exposure (at no cost) on ArtByte’s social media and forum. “

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

