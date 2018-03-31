Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

ASCMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Ascent Capital Group has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascent Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

