Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.25 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Ashland Global worth $25,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 600.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth $234,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $316,043.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne T. Schumann sold 8,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $624,924.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,413 shares of company stock worth $1,918,021. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

ASH stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 626,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,626. The firm has a market cap of $4,342.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $77.16.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.05 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

