Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.02 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 104.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,040 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Ashland Global worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,081,000 after purchasing an additional 151,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ashland Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,662,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ashland Global by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 57,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenhill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $64,147,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ashland Global to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 626,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,626. The firm has a market cap of $4,342.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $117,493.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $95,087.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anne T. Schumann sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $624,924.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,413 shares of company stock worth $1,918,021 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $11.02 Million Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/ashland-global-holdings-inc-ash-stake-lifted-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp-updated.html.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.