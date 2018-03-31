AsiaCoin (CRYPTO:AC) Price Tops $0.0047

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, AsiaCoin has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. AsiaCoin has a market cap of $6.57 million and $1,852.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AsiaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AsiaCoin alerts:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 1,401,162,417 coins. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first year stake interest set at a high 100% – whcih subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no premine. “

Buying and Selling AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AsiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for AsiaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AsiaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.