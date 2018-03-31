Aspen Insurance (AHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Insurance Holdings is a Bermudian holding company that provides property and casualty reinsurance in the global market, property and liability insurance principally in the United Kingdom and surplus lines insurance in the United States. Aspen’s operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries located in London, Bermuda and the United States: Aspen Insurance UK Limited, Aspen Insurance Limited and Aspen Specialty Insurance Company. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AHL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Insurance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:AHL opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Aspen Insurance has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2,667.41, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.46) by $0.32. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Aspen Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Aspen Insurance will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Aspen Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Insurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 163,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Insurance by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Insurance Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance on a global basis. It manages its business as two business segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance (Aspen Re). The reinsurance segment consists of property catastrophe reinsurance (including the business written through Aspen Capital Markets), other property reinsurance (risk excess, pro rata and facultative), casualty reinsurance (U.S.

