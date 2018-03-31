Aspen Technology (AZPN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $5,675.26, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $451,664.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $2,059,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares in the company, valued at $19,171,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,308 shares of company stock worth $3,929,379. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,482,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,515,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 467,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after buying an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 753,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,906,000 after buying an additional 255,635 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,840,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

