Astro (ASTRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $10,596.00

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Astro has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Astro has a market cap of $4.36 million and $10,596.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astro token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00018703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00721350 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014242 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00157768 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029678 BTC.

Astro Token Profile

Astro was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. Astro’s official message board is medium.com/astronaut-capital. Astro’s official website is astronaut.capital. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital.

Astro Token Trading

Astro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Astro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astro must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astro using one of the exchanges listed above.

