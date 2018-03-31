Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Receives $18.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASUR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Asure Software alerts:

ASUR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 182,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,320 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 548.1% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 380,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 62,418 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Receives $18.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/asure-software-inc-asur-receives-18-71-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated.html.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.