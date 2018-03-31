Athenex (ATNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Athenex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Athenex has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1,080.01 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,780,422 shares in the company, valued at $41,039,028.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 82,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,581.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,550.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

