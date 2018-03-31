Athenex (ATNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATNX. BidaskClub raised Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 price objective on Athenex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Athenex from $22.20 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.01 and a P/E ratio of -7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Athenex has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Yordon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,135.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,767,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,858,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,550.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is an oncology pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancer diseases and supportive therapies. The Company’s technology platform is organized into three categories, including Oral Absorption Platform, Src Kinase Inhibitors and Symptom Therapeutics.

