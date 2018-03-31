Atlantic Power (AT) vs. Covanta (CVA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlantic Power (NYSE: AT) and Covanta (NYSE:CVA) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Power and Covanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Power -21.88% 36.16% 0.81% Covanta 3.25% -13.02% -1.10%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Power has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covanta has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Covanta pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Atlantic Power does not pay a dividend. Covanta pays out -270.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Power and Covanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Power $431.00 million 0.57 -$93.00 million ($0.29) -7.24 Covanta $1.75 billion 1.08 $57.00 million ($0.37) -39.19

Covanta has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Power. Covanta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Covanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Atlantic Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Covanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlantic Power and Covanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Power 0 2 0 0 2.00 Covanta 0 1 5 0 2.83

Atlantic Power currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Covanta has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Covanta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Covanta is more favorable than Atlantic Power.

Summary

Covanta beats Atlantic Power on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company’s power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power’s segments include East U.S., West U.S. and Canada. The Company’s East U.S. segment comprises natural gas, biomass, coal and hydro projects. The Company’s projects under the West U.S. segment include Naval Station, Naval Training Center, North Island, Oxnard, Manchief and Frederickson, which are focused on natural gas, and Koma Kulshan, which is focused on hydro. Under the Canada segment, the Company’s projects located in British Columbia include Mamquam, Mamquam and Williams Lake. Its Calstock and Tunis projects are located in Ontario. The Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 19 operational power generation projects across nine states in the United States and two provinces in Canada, as of December 31, 2016.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste (EfW) process; and offers waste management solutions, such as site clean-up, wastewater treatment, transportation and logistics, recycling, and depackaging. It owns and operates 43 EfW facilities; and 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. The company also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 19 material processing facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. Covanta Holding Corporation has a strategic partnership with the Green Investment Group Limited to develop, fund, and own EfW projects in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

