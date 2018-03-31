Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) & Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ: AAWW) is one of 42 public companies in the “TRANSPORT-AIR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Atlas Air Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air Worldwide 10.36% 8.27% 2.85% Atlas Air Worldwide Competitors 6.26% 32.39% 5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Air Worldwide and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Air Worldwide Competitors 370 1525 2310 166 2.52

Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. As a group, “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies have a potential upside of 11.40%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Air Worldwide and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air Worldwide $2.16 billion $223.47 million 12.26 Atlas Air Worldwide Competitors $13.55 billion $896.19 million 12.03

Atlas Air Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Air Worldwide. Atlas Air Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air Worldwide’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide competitors beat Atlas Air Worldwide on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing). The Company’s segments include ACMI, Charter and Dry Leasing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated fleet of 747 freighters and provided customers a range of 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger applications. Its subsidiaries include Atlas Air, Inc. (Atlas) and Southern Air, Inc. (Southern Air).

