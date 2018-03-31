ATN (ATN) Hits One Day Volume of $96,625.00

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. ATN has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $96,625.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATN has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATN token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, AEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00726314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000495 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00160859 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030245 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,451,355 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Allcoin and AEX. It is not currently possible to purchase ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

