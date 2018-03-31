Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.00

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Atomic Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Coin has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Coin has a total market cap of $189,187.00 and $15.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atomic Coin Profile

Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,086,551 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Atomic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

