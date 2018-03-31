Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,914 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 58.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 48,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 247,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Barbara Oil Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 50.0% during the second quarter. Barbara Oil Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.6% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,477.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.62 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

