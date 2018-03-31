Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Attunity earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9648752619682 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ATTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Attunity in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Attunity in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Attunity stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. 47,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,035. Attunity has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Attunity had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. research analysts predict that Attunity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd (Attunity) is a provider of Big Data management software solutions that enable access, management, sharing and distribution of data across heterogeneous enterprise platforms, organizations and the cloud. The Company’s software solutions include data replication and distribution (Attunity Replicate, change data capture (CDC) and Attunity Gold Client Solutions), test data management (Attunity Gold Client Solutions), data connectivity (Attunity Connect), enterprise file replication (AttunityRepliWeb), managed-file-transfer (Attunity MFT), data warehouse automation (Attunity Compose), data usage analytics (Attunity Visibility) and cloud data delivery (AttunityCloudBeam).

