AudioCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,546.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 24th. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a market cap of $2.34 million and $6,546.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 862,346,668 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

