Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.53) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.11) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 523 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 415 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 520 ($7.18) to GBX 360 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.63).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.84) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 445 ($6.15).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

