AvatarCoin (CRYPTO:AV) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, AvatarCoin has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. One AvatarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AvatarCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,883.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00140434 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023174 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000534 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001494 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AvatarCoin Coin Profile

AvatarCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy AvatarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

