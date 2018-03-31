Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $839,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dow Chemical alerts:

DWDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

In related news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DWDP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,034,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,712. Dow Chemical has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $148,382.05, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/avestar-capital-llc-takes-position-in-dowdupont-inc-dwdp-updated.html.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.