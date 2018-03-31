Avigilon (AVO) Receives C$26.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avigilon (TSE:AVO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Avigilon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Avigilon from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avigilon from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Avigilon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Avigilon from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Dick (Ric) Leong sold 2,526 shares of Avigilon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.58, for a total value of C$57,037.08.

TSE AVO remained flat at $C$26.98 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 109,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,990. Avigilon has a 12 month low of C$13.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.07.

Avigilon (TSE:AVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$120.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.95 million. Avigilon had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.37%.

About Avigilon

Avigilon Corp is a provider of business intelligence and security solutions. The Company operates through the segment in which it designs, manufactures and markets video surveillance and access control software and equipment for the global security market. Its security solutions are installed at school campuses, transportation systems, healthcare centers, public venues, prisons, factories, casinos, airports, financial institutions, government facilities and retailers.

