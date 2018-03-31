Avinger (AVGR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Avinger earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 46.0063633447351 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AVGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Avinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AVGR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 15,532,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,118. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($9.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Avinger will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avinger news, insider Himanshu Patel purchased 50 shares of Avinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

