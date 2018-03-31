Aviva Plc (AVVIY) Plans $0.51 Semi-Annual Dividend

Aviva Plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.506 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28,553.22, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05. Aviva has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVVIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides life insurance, general insurance, accident and health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's long-term insurance and savings products include Annuities; equity release products; pension products, such as personal and group pensions, stakeholder pensions, and income drawdown; protection products, including term assurance, mortgage life insurance, flexible whole of life, and critical illness cover and group schemes; bonds and savings comprising single premium investment bonds and regular premium savings plans; and investment products consisting of unit trusts, individual savings accounts, and open ended investment companies.

