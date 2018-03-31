AXA (CS) Given a €23.60 Price Target by UBS Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €23.60 ($29.14) price objective from investment analysts at UBS in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($34.94) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($36.05) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($35.80) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a €24.10 ($29.75) price target on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.40 ($33.83).

CS stock opened at €22.80 ($28.15) on Thursday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($34.19).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

