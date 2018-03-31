Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPR. equinet set a €66.50 ($82.10) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a €69.30 ($85.56) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.16 ($84.14).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

Shares of FRA:SPR opened at €68.00 ($83.95) on Tuesday. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of €49.45 ($61.05) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($91.11).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/axel-springer-spr-given-a-65-00-price-target-at-commerzbank.html.

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.