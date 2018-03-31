Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.49% of Axis Capital worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 25,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4,791.48, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $68.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.52%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

