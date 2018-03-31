B3Coin Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. B3Coin has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $413.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, B3Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get B3Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.52 or 0.04417200 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001295 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012568 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007982 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011484 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About B3Coin

KB3 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 643,439,295 coins. B3Coin’s official website is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins.

B3Coin Coin Trading

B3Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for B3Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B3Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.