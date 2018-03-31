Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

Media coverage about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.9454752371885 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE:BW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,014,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,883. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,512,713 shares of company stock worth $9,137,998. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

