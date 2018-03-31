Baidu (BIDU) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.60 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.22.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $223.19 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $274.97. The company has a market cap of $77,393.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

