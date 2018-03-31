News coverage about Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baker Hughes A GE earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oilfield services provider an impact score of 46.0364243095366 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE:BHI traded up $13.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.21. Baker Hughes A GE has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $68.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baker Hughes A GE (BHI) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/baker-hughes-a-ge-bhi-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.