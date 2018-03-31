Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 21,300 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ball worth $19,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,916.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $261,853.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 398,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,505.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 18,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $735,950.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,836 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. KeyCorp cut Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.62.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

