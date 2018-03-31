Banco de Sabadell S.A Takes $608,000 Position in Davita Inc (DVA)

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Davita by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,256,000 after buying an additional 1,428,810 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Davita by 5,292.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,873,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Davita by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter worth $52,339,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Davita by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Davita in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on shares of Davita and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

DVA stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12,001.08, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Davita had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Davita news, insider James K. Hilger sold 3,572 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $282,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,588.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/banco-de-sabadell-s-a-takes-608000-position-in-davita-inc-dva-updated.html.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.