Bank of America Boosts Red Hat (RHT) Price Target to $130.00

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Red Hat from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Red Hat to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.13.

NYSE:RHT opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. Red Hat has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,463.91, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Red Hat by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,091 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Red Hat by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,938 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Red Hat by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,048 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

