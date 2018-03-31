Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,598,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,911,000 after buying an additional 11,619,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,012,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Bank of America by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 17,772,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,157,000 after buying an additional 7,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 65,678,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,894,296. The stock has a market cap of $307,208.28, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

