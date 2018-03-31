Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 280,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2,454.58, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 20.27%. research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $11,049,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,087.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 536,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 627,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (the Bank) provides banking services and wealth management services. The Bank’s geographic segments include Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialized financial services.

