Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.67 Million Holdings in VEON Ltd (VEON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of VEON worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in VEON by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 219,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 1,223,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth $7,493,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

VEON stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. VEON Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4,637.77, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 416.67%.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., formerly VimpelCom Ltd., is a provider of communications services. The Company operates as personal internet platform. It integrates powerful data analytics and artificial intelligence, with a fresh take on messaging capabilities. It enables its users and communities to connect by voice, text, picture and video through a designed interface.

