Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.35% of Northfield Bancorp worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,763 shares of company stock worth $2,425,744. 9.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.81, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

