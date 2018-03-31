Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,419 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of AMC Entertainment worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 211.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1,795.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($2.41). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.89%.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.04.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

