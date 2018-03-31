Telef�nica (BME:TEF) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on Telef�nica (BME:TEF) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs set a €9.50 ($11.73) target price on Telef�nica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Telef�nica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on Telef�nica and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($14.20) price objective on Telef�nica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on Telef�nica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telef�nica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.67 ($11.94).

BME:TEF opened at €8.20 ($10.12) on Tuesday. Telef�nica has a 52 week low of €7.45 ($9.20) and a 52 week high of €10.63 ($13.12).

About Telef�nica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

