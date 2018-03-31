Citigroup Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Barclays (BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.07) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BARC. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 230 ($3.18) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 215 ($2.97) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.32) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 170 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.23) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.42 ($3.13).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.85) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.25).

In other news, insider Mike Turner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($29,013.54).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, is a global financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services. The Company’s segments include Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK segment includes the local consumer, small business, the United Kingdom wealth and credit cards business.

