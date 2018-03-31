Barratt Developments (BDEV) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 768 ($10.61) to GBX 785 ($10.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 702 ($9.70) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($9.81) to GBX 658 ($9.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.94) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 671.54 ($9.28).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 530.40 ($7.33) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 6.26 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 705.50 ($9.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

In other news, insider John Allan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 538 ($7.43) per share, with a total value of £48,420 ($66,896.93).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, such as apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company provides homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

