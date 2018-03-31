Barrick Gold (ABX) PT Lowered to $15.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.50 to $16.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE ABX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14,527.82, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of -0.13. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABX. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

