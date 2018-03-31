Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

NYSE:ABX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,371,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,252,854. The stock has a market cap of $14,527.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.13. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 73,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,312,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after acquiring an additional 490,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,999,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

