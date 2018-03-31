Healthequity (HQY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barrington Research

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HQY. BidaskClub upgraded Healthequity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Healthequity from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on Healthequity from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Healthequity stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.54. 699,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,690.04, a P/E ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $68.75.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 20.64%. research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 71,157 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $4,659,360.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,884 shares of company stock valued at $39,401,195. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 77,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthequity by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 50,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Healthequity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Healthequity by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

